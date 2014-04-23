Drew Barrymore left 'feeling stupid' after being stood up by man on dating app

Drew Barrymore was once stood up by a date she met using a celebrity dating app.

Drew Barrymore Source: Bang Showbiz

The 45-year-old actress is believed to be single, and has admitted she had a terrible experience whilst trying to meet someone on an unnamed celebrity dating app, as she says the man - whom she said was a “comedy writer” - didn’t turn up to the date they had planned.

Speaking to Nikki Glaser on her eponymous Drew Barrymore Show, she explained: “I booked a date with one guy, finally. He stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet. And I was like, ‘Can’t you be a jerk like an hour before?’ That would have been such a time saver.

“I know that happens all the time. I felt so stupid.

“There are big, high-powered men and of course, I didn’t go for any of those. I never have! I was like, oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun.”

And when Nikki tried to make her feel better by suggesting the potential suitor was just intimidated by her, Drew insisted the man was just “uncourteous”.

She added: “I think he’s just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way … We’ve just got to face the facts. It may be personal, it may not be, but whatever. Let’s not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ star previously joked with Jane Fonda that she might be swearing off men altogether.