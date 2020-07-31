Drew Barrymore interviews her 7-year-old self in video promo for new talk show

Drew Barrymore unveiled the first promo for her upcoming syndicated daytime talk show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the ad for The Drew Barrymore Show the actress interviews her 7-year-old self.

The promo was created using clips from Barrymore's 1982 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson following Barrymore's starring turn in Steven Spielberg's classic film E.T.

In a press release the show is described as "optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall."