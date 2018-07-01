Drake's new album sets record for most album streams in a single day on Apple

Drake's "Scorpion" has set a record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music.

Drake. Source: Associated Press

The streaming platform says the album has logged more than 170 million streams worldwide since its release Friday, more than doubling Drake's prior one-day record on Apple Music with last year's "More Life."

The 25-track "Scorpion" includes the No. 1 hits "Nice for What" and "God's Plan." The album features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign.