Drake beats Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder to set Billboard record

Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.

Drake accepts the award for top artist at the Billboard Music Awards. Source: Associated Press

Drake's Laugh Now Cry Later, featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.

Of Drake's 21 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including God's Plan, In My Feelings, Hotline Bling, Hold On, We're Going Home and Best I Ever Had, his first major hit released in 2009.

Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including Work with Rihanna, Moment 4 Life with Nicki Minaj, Fall for Your Type with Jamie Foxx and I Invented Sex with Trey Songz.