Drake and Josh star Drake Bell arrested on attempted child endangerment charges

Drake and Josh star Jared "Drake" Bell has been arrested on charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Jared "Drake" Bell. Source: Cleveland Division of Police

The actor and singer - who starred on the popular Nickelodeon show which ran from 2004 to 2007 - was indicted in Ohio last month after allegedly engaging in a chat with a minor that “at times, was sexual in nature” in December 2017, Variety reports.



The 34-year-old was scheduled to perform at The Odeon theatre in Cleveland on the day of the alleged offending.



He was arraigned yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bell is due back in court on June 23.