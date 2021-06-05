TODAY |

Drake and Josh star Drake Bell arrested on attempted child endangerment charges

Source:  1 NEWS

Drake and Josh star Jared "Drake" Bell has been arrested on charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Jared "Drake" Bell. Source: Cleveland Division of Police

The actor and singer - who starred on the popular Nickelodeon show which ran from 2004 to 2007 - was indicted in Ohio last month after allegedly engaging in a chat with a minor that “at times, was sexual in nature” in December 2017, Variety reports.

The 34-year-old was scheduled to perform at The Odeon theatre in Cleveland on the day of the alleged offending.

He was arraigned yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bell is due back in court on June 23.

Bell was freed on a US$2,500 personal bond on the day of his arrest under the condition he have no contact with his alleged victim and to submit a DNA specimen.

Entertainment
Television
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:48
Hawke's Bay employer winning workers with unorthodox hiring strategy - 'Not worried about how the CV looks'
2
Ashburton emergency services urge caution this Queen's Birthday weekend after fatal crash
3
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
4
World's largest British car collection up for sale in Hawke's Bay
5
How the housing market got so cooked
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:09

Party-throwers Flamingo Pier release their debut album

Man acquitted of child sex abuse using 'sexomnia' defence at NSW court

Two more arrested in Dilworth School investigation over historical sexual offending
00:26

Ten-year battle to extradite murder suspect to China remains unresolved