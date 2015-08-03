TODAY |

Dr. Dre reportedly in Los Angeles hospital ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

Source:  1 NEWS

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre is reportedly in a Los Angeles hospital ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center yesterday after the medical event.

"Our sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests," TMZ reports.

Los Angeles hospitals are currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients after a spike in cases linked to holiday spreading events.

Dr Dre shot to fame with the rap group N.W.A before embarking on a successful solo music and entrepreneurial career.

