Dr. Dre reportedly in Los Angeles hospital ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre is reportedly in a Los Angeles hospital ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre Source: Associated Press

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center yesterday after the medical event.

"Our sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests," TMZ reports.

Los Angeles hospitals are currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients after a spike in cases linked to holiday spreading events.