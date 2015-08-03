Dr. Dre issues message to fans while recovering in hospital from reported brain aneurysm

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre is in a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre Source: Associated Press

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center yesterday after the medical event.

"Our sources say the 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests," TMZ reported.

This evening Dr. Dre issued an update to fans via his Instagram account.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes.

"I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Los Angeles hospitals are currently overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients after a spike in cases linked to holiday spreading events.