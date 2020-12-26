Downtown hitmaker Petula Clark shocked that song played before Nashville bombing

Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit Downtown was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.

Singer Petula Clark in 1965, one year after she scored a hit with Downtown. Source: Getty

“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing Downtown! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post yesterday.

Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.

The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of Downtown before the blast.