Downtown hitmaker Petula Clark shocked that song played before Nashville bombing

Singer Petula Clark expressed shock and disbelief that her 1964 hit Downtown was aired just minutes before a bomb detonated in Nashville on Christmas morning.
“I was told that the music in the background of that strange announcement — was me — singing Downtown! Of all the thousands of songs — why this one?” Clark wrote on a Facebook post yesterday.
Clark said she loved Nashville and wished she could give everyone in the city a hug.
The explosion took place in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The blast killed the bomber, injured several people and damaged dozens of buildings. The RV blared a warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes then switched to a recording of Downtown before the blast.
“[Millions] of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song,” Clark wrote. “Perhaps you can read something else into these words — depending on your state of mind. It’s possible.”