'I don't know every pop star' - Jerry Seinfeld explains awkward encounter with Kesha

US comedian Jerry Seinfeld has revealed the reason he brutally snubbed singer Kesha threes times after she asked him for a hug on a recent red carpet event, admitting he didn't know who she was.

Pop star Kesha interrupted Seinfeld's interview at the David Lunch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song, saying "I love you so much, can I give you a hug."

After saying no, Kesha asks two more times before she gives up and walks away in defeat.

Speaking to Extra TV, Seinfeld explained that he didn't know who the singer was, saying "I'm 63, I don't know every pop star."

"I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off," Seinfeld said.

"When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality … I don’t hug a total stranger.

"I have to meet someone, say hello.

"I got to start somewhere … hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that."