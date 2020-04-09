Donald Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic

President Donald Trump will "take a look" at the possibility of a pardon for 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic Source: Netflix

The United States leader has responded after his son, Donald Trump Jr., joked about lobbying for an early release for the former zookeeper, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for trying to hire a hitman to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, as well as other crimes.

Asked about the case and his son's support for the 57-year-old inmate - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - the president told the New York Post: "I'll take a look.

"Which son? Must be Don - what did [Joe] do? I know nothing about it ... He has 22 for what? What did he do?"

Trump Sr. then polled journalists at a White House press briefing, asking if they would "recommend a pardon".

Joe- who is the subject of Netflix documentary series 'Tiger King' - has maintained his innocence, and Trump Jr. has described his sentence as "sort of aggressive".

During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'Jim Norton and Sam Roberts' earlier this week, host Sam told him: "I feel like you, Don Jr., can go in, make a meeting with your dad and go, 'Look, I know we're all dealing with [coronavirus pandemic] and there's a lot going on right now, but at the same time maybe a presidential pardon for poor Joe Exotic who's in there.' "

He recently seemed to get through to the president's son, who insisted while Joe doesn't appear to be "totally innocent", he still finds the prison time excessive.

He said: "I don't even know exactly what he was charged with. I watched the show but I don't know exactly what he was guilty of or wasn't.