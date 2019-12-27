TODAY |

Donald Trump Jr lashes out at Canada after father's 1992 cameo cut from Home Alone 2

Source:  1 NEWS

Canada's national broadcaster has defended its decision to edit out US President Donald Trump from a televised screening of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which aired earlier this month.

Kevin McCallister (Macauley Culkin) and Donald Trump in a scene from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Source: Disney / 20th Century Fox

The scene from the 1992 comedy movie shows Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) asking Trump for directions in The Plaza hotel in New York.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said Trump's cameo, among others, were cut for time five years ago, according to Reuters.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time," CBC head of public affairs Chuck Thompson told Variety.

"The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected President."

The movie has since been criticised as "censorship" by right-wing weekday morning news show Fox & Friends, while the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr, tweeted a link to a conservative blog post calling the broadcaster "pathetic".


