Donald Trump calls Borat star an unfunny 'creep' after Rudy Giuliani hotel movie scene

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is “a creep”.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport. Source: Associated Press

Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One yesterday that he didn’t know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ‘No way. This guy is a phony guy’.”

“I don’t find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he’s a creep.”

Trump appeared briefly on HBO’s Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen’s Ali G character after just a minute.