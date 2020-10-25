TODAY |

Donald Trump calls Borat star an unfunny 'creep' after Rudy Giuliani hotel movie scene

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he thinks Sacha Baron Cohen, the comedian behind the Borat films, is “a creep”.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pensacola International Airport. Source: Associated Press

Baron Cohen’s new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, shows Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a compromising position in a hotel room with a young woman acting as a journalist.

read more
Rudy Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new Borat film

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One yesterday that he didn’t know what happened with Giuliani.

“But, you know, years ago he tried to scam me,” Trump said of Baron Cohen. “And I was the only one that said, ‘No way. This guy is a phony guy’.”

“I don’t find him funny,” Trump said, adding, “To me, he’s a creep.”

Trump appeared briefly on HBO’s Da Ali G Show in 2003, but walked away from an interview with Baron Cohen’s Ali G character after just a minute.

One scene in Baron Cohen’s new movie shows Giuliani on a bed, tucking in his shirt with his hand down his pants after the woman helps him remove recording equipment. Giuliani called the scene “a hit job” and said he realised he was being set up.

Entertainment
North America
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
Plastic flowers, windmills causing headaches at some cemeteries
2
Landlord left with thousands to pay after tenant leaves flat full of rubbish
3
Trump touts 'incredible' numbers as Covid-19 infections in US reach record heights
4
State care abuse victim rejects apology - 'I find it quite insincere'
5
Series of earthquakes rattle lower North Island
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:59

Giant roadside attraction on road to Taupō gets major transformation, thanks to Wellington street artist

US regulators approve first Covid-19 drug - antiviral remdesivir

With Covid-19 still hitting America hard, Santa will skip iconic NYC Macy's store this year
00:15

Golfer's clumsy spill caught on camera during opening round of Zozo Championship