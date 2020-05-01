Don McGlashan touts new grant to help those in music industry facing tough times due to Covid-19

A Kiwi music charity has set up a grant to help those in the industry hit hard by Covid-19.

New Zealand’s annual music month begins today, but with live performances impossible due to the virus. As a result, many in the industry are suffering, not just the musicians.

New Zealand music legend Don McGlashan, who also serves as trustee for the Music Helps charity, says it’s been really hard for everybody involved.

“Venues are having to close down. Through the Music Helps grant we’re learning about a whole bunch of people that are having trouble paying their rent,” says Mr McGlashan.

“That’s why we put that grant in place.”

He says it's not just the musicians who are suffering.

"There's a whole heap of people. It's the people at the side of stage and behind the scenes, the people who drive the trucks. They're all hurting now because the live industry has just completely stopped."

The charity gave out $100,000 worth in grants last week and are hoping to do that again next week.