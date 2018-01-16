 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, died suddenly today.

She was 46. 

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan

Source: Facebook: Dolores O'Riordan

The music world is mourning the death of The Cranberries' singer Dolores O'Riordan.
Source: TheCranberriesVEVO

O'Riordan died in London, where she was recording, publicist Lindsey Holmes said. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes said the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album Something Else in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America.

The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined $9,028 NZD. 

Related

UK and Europe

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

2
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

3

England's Ben Stokes charged by police following alleged brawl outside pub, NZ tour future in doubt

00:30
4
American CoCo Vandeweghe went on to crash out in the first round.

'Mind if I take a bite?' Bizarre showdown with umpire over a banana sees tennis star given time violation at Australian Open


5
Brendon McCullum of the Brisbane Heat

Brendon McCullum goes off in the BBL but Heat blown away by the Hobart Hurricanes

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

Two weeks free dental care for Wairoa sees town 'inundated' with those struggling, get a checkup

Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town were keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

00:32
Professor Paul Moon says making te reo compulsory isn't the answer to regenerating the language.

'If the language was a patient it would be on life support' - Historian believes Te Reo Maori in dire straits

Professor Paul Moon says current approaches aimed at revitalising te reo aren't working.

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 