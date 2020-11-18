Dolly Parton's brother Randy dies from cancer, aged 67

Dolly Parton's brother Randy has died of cancer at the age of 67.

Dolly Parton. Source: Getty

The 75-year-old music icon has announced that her sibling has passed away after losing his cancer battle, adding that Randy is now "in a better place than we are".

In a statement, Dolly said: "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

"Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You will always be a high light in my own career.

"You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favourite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now. (sic)"

Dolly insisted that in spite of his passing, Randy will "always be in our hearts".

The country star - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - continued: "He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

"We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts,