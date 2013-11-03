TODAY |

Dolly Parton says not having kids has 'allowed her to focus fully on her career'

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Dolly Parton says she didn't have children because "God didn't mean" for her to have kids.

Dolly Parton Source: Seven Sharp

The 9 To 5 hitmaker insists that not having kids allowed her to focus fully on her career and she had a lot of "freedom" to give her music her full focus.

She said: "I've made sacrifices but I believe that I know what I'm supposed to do. But you've got to make the sacrifice. Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.

"I didn't have children because I believe that God didn't mean for me to have kids so everybody's kids could be mine, so I could do things like the [book gifting programme] Imagination Library. If I hadn't had the freedom to work I wouldn't have done all the things I've done and I wouldn't be in the position to do all the things I'm doing."

Dolly Parton appears on Seven Sharp tomorrow night for a frank interview with Hilary and Jeremy.

And the 74-year-old singer - who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since the 1960s - quipped that people even wonder if her husband is "real" because he doesn't like to be in the spotlight.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on her Apple TV+ show about her husband's preference to stay out of the spotlight, she added: "A lot of people have thought that through the years, because he does not want to be in the spotlight at all. It's just not who he is.

"He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute's peace and he's right about that."

