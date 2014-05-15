Dolly Parton makes big donation to help fund coronavirus research

Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund coronavirus research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.
Dolly Parton Source: Breakfast
The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday that she’s donating US$1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research.
Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Friday 12pm NZT (Thursday at 7 pm EST) for 10 weeks.
The Imagination Library provides children free books by mail every month and the program is available in all 50 states and five countries.