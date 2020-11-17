Dolly Parton addresses 'wild rumours' in candid chat with Seven Sharp hosts

Dolly Parton is a rags to riches country music legend, who's loved by pretty much the whole world.

Hunkered down in the United States as the nation struggles through the Covid-19, Dolly turned to music. She whipped up a Christmas album and finished an autobiographical book – the latter of which is out this week.

The iconic singer talked to Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells on Seven Sharp this evening, where the pair began by thanking her for single-handedly saving Christmas.

“Well I don’t think I saved Christmas, but I’d like to think that I’m going to make it a little more jolly than before,” Parton said of her latest album.

She explained that she writes music all over the house, even while taking a bath.

“I’m always writing in the bathtub. I love to get bubbles in there, take something in to drink, then I get my notepad and I have my little recorder by it.

“I really can think good in that hot water when I’m just relaxing.”

Barry asked if it’s true she sleeps in her make-up.

“I do sleep in my make-up. I always stay emergency ready at all times, because I spend a lot of time in California and they have a lot of earthquakes out there.

“You don’t want to run out in the street looking like a hag with the news reporters there,” she said honestly.

Wells then attempted to confirm or deny some “wild rumours” he has heard about the legendary singer.

For the record, she says she doesn’t just eat cabbage soup and she also hasn’t insured her breasts for $6 million.

“No, that’s how much they cost,” she joked.

Dolly says once the pandemic is over, she hopes to head to New Zealand and play for her fans here.