Dolce and Gabbana kick off their Milan fashion show with drones carrying handbags

The crowd at Milan Fashion Week was mystified and then miffed when the Dolce and Gabbana show was delayed by repeated announcements that all Wi-Fi connections needed to be turned off and then the announcer calling out the scofflaws.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour got out of her seat to investigate. There were catcalls.

Then, 45 minutes after the scheduled start time, relief at the sound of opening music turned quickly to awe as the doors of the mocked-up church facade opened and out flew a series of drones.

Each carried one of the Italian fashion house's quilted leather handbags of the season, named Devotion and featuring a heart-shaped closure.

After the drone parade, it was real-life models who were brought out to show Dolce and Gabbana's latest collection called Fashion Sinner.

And while the designing duo of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana again showed their mastery of marketing, the collection that followed made clear they would have sent the bags down the runway with flying cherubs, if only they could figure out how.