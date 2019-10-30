TODAY |

Documentary on Sir Edmund Hillary's Ganges River jet boat expedition hits big screens

The late Sir Edmund Hillary is best known for a certain trip to the top of a mountain, but Everest was just the tip of a life filled with amazing journeys.

His favourite expedition was the one he took with his son and a bunch of mates in India in 1977, and that story is told in a 1979 documentary that is being re-released in cinemas tomorrow.

Hillary: Ocean to Sky tells the story of a how a mob of intrepid Kiwis took their jet boats right up the guts of the Ganges River, to the peak that sits at the top - Akash Parbat.

The trip had it all, it was exciting, it was exotic and it was dangerous.

Hillary: Ocean to Sky comes out this week.
