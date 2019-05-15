TODAY |

Do you wash your legs in the shower? Twitter poll sends users into a lather

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment

A Twitter poll posing a simple question - do you wash your legs in the shower? - has resulted in thousands of responses.

American graphic designer Conor Arpwell made that innocent inquiry last week, expecting a few people to join in for a few lols, but as of today, over 800,000 have jumped in to reveal if they bend down and attend to their appendages or not.

Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells has admitted he doesn't always consciously wash his legs at the end of the day, so he got to investigating - and the answers weren't what everyone was expecting.

To find out more about the Twitterverse's take on the curious debacle, click on the video above.



    Your playlist will load after this ad

    A Twitter poll on the issue has fast gone viral. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    Entertainment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
    Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
    2
    Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
    'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
    3
    Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
    'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
    4
    Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
    5
    Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
    IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
    MORE FROM
    Entertainment
    MORE
    03:22
    Day died in California on May 13, 2019, aged 97.

    Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dies, aged 97
    02:43
    Her grandmother fled persecution in Germany and repressed her heritage for the rest of her life, the US author says.

    Joyce Carol Oates says she's haunted by her family's denial of its Jewish roots

    'He's perfect!' Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy

    George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather