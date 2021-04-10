TODAY |

DMX to be mourned during memorial service at New York's Barclays Center

Source:  Associated Press

Rapper DMX will be mourned at a memorial with family and close friends at the Barclays Center in New York.

Rapper DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons. Source: Associated Press

The memorial will be held for him at the arena in Brooklyn on Saturday at 4pm EST. The event will be closed to the public and restricted to only close friends and family due to pandemic conditions.

Organisers said in a statement they will follow New York Covid-19 testing guidelines and protocols. The statement said that New York State limits indoor arenas to 10 per cent capacity.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel.

No details were given about who may be appearing, performing or speaking.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a “catastrophic cardiac arrest.” He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.

The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”

DMX was a father of 15 children.

His funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:30pm EST. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.

