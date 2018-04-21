DJ Avicii laid to rest at private ceremony in Stockholm

Source:Bang Showbiz
Swedish star Avicii has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in his home city of Stockholm
Swedish DJ Avicii has passed away at the age of 28, after suffering with acute pranceatitis for years.
Source: Bang Showbiz
The Swedish DJ was found dead in Oman on April 20, and his family subsequently released a statement admitting that Avicii - whose real name was Tim Bergling - "could not go on any longer and wanted peace".
The private ceremony was staged in Skogskyrkogarden, which is a cemetery in the Swedish capital and it's also an UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Among the attendees at the funeral was Jesse Waits - the American entrepreneur who was a good friend of the 'Hey Brother' hitmaker - who posted an image of the funeral order of service on his Instagram account.
He captioned the shot with a simple love heart emoji.
Joakim Sterner, Avicii's brother-in-law, also attended the funeral, and he posted a snap of himself posing in front of a crucifix.
Avicii's family have not yet revealed the cause of the DJ's death, but in a statement, they admitted he "could not go on any longer".
In a letter, which was signed "The Family", they explained that the chart-topping star "truly battled thoughts about the Meaning, Life, Happiness. Now, he could not go on any more. He wanted peace."
Despite being one of the world's best-known DJs, Avicii took a step back from the spotlight in 2016, when he announced he would no longer perform live.
At the time, the Stockholm-born musician revealed that years of health worries caused by stress and alcohol abuse had led him to take the decision.
Avicii - who was known for his introverted personality - was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis, a potentially life-threatening condition, at the age of 21 due to his drinking habits.
At the time of his death, the star was quietly dating the Czech-born model Tereza Kacerova.
Where can I get support and help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email: talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz: Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news