'Divorce has been discussed' — Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly in marriage counselling

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are in marriage counselling.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Source: Bang Showbiz

The couple - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 19 months, together - are reportedly "trying to work through things" with their relationship after a rocky few months.

A source told E! News of their counselling sessions: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work. There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point... They are 100 per cent aligned when it comes to the kids."

However, another insider insists the couple are just dealing with "regular relationship issues".

They added to NBC News of the couple's struggles: "It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."