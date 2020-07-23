TODAY |

'Divorce has been discussed' — Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly in marriage counselling

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are in marriage counselling.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Source: Bang Showbiz

The couple - who share North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 19 months, together - are reportedly "trying to work through things" with their relationship after a rocky few months.

A source told E! News of their counselling sessions: "Divorce has been discussed, but Kim wants more than anything for their relationship to work. There wasn't anything specific that happened that led them to this point... They are 100 per cent aligned when it comes to the kids."

However, another insider insists the couple are just dealing with "regular relationship issues".

They added to NBC News of the couple's struggles: "It's just regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved. Divorce talks have been on and off with them since the spring."

Kim and Kanye - who married in 2014 - have been through tough times as of late as she supported him with his mental health as well as his failed presidential bid last year.

Entertainment
North America
Music
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr. Dre issues message to fans while recovering in hospital from reported brain aneurysm
2
Spectacular Northland dolphin sighting marred by fact they were chased by people trying to film them
3
Body recovered from Waikato lake in search for missing man
4
On top of the world: Black Caps claim No.1 Test ranking for first time with series sweep over Pakistan
5
Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies following premature announcement of her death
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Dr. Dre issues message to fans while recovering in hospital from reported brain aneurysm

02:01

No charges against US officer who shot Black man Jacob Blake in the back, spurring protests

Grammy Awards rescheduled to March after surge of Covid-19 cases in LA
00:18

Actress Tanya Roberts died from a UTI