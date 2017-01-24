Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for Oscar close-ups

After two straight years of all-white acting nominees and an overhauling of the motion picture academy, the Oscars are poised to trend in a different direction.

Barry Jenkin's luminous coming-of-age tale Moonlight, the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama Hidden Figures and Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaption Fences are set to lead a notably more diverse group of contenders when nominations for the 89th annual Academy Awards are announced tomorrow morning.

Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, Moonlight. Source: 1 NEWS

Whether fairly or not, the nominations will be seen as a test for the revamped film academy.

It will be the first Oscars voted on since academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs ushered in new membership rules and added 683 new members as a way to diversify a predominantly white, male and elderly group, which now numbers 6,687.

Change will be in the air on Wednesday morning NZT, regardless of the outcome.

Gone will be the traditional pre-dawn reading of nominations before a throng of bleary-eyed reporters and publicists.

Instead, the academy has digitised the process and will now stream the nominations on Oscars.com or Oscars.org in a pre-produced program featuring Isaacs, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe.

One of the morning's big questions is just how many nominations La La Land will land.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from, La La Land. Source: Associated Press

Damien Chazelle's exuberant love letter to musicals is expected to lead all films and could rival the record 14 nods received by All About Eve and Titanic. It has already set a Golden Globes record with seven wins.

Though La La Land and other likely best-picture nominees such as Arrival and (less certainly) Hidden Figures are knocking on the door of $US100 million at the North American box office, it's possible that none of the best picture nominees will have grossed more than $US100 million.