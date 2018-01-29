Diversity and empowerment take centre stage at 60th annual Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars owned the night with his R&B-inspired album "24K Magic," winning all six awards he was nominated for at a show where hip-hop was expected to have a historical night.

Jay-Z, the leading nominee with eight, walked away empty handed today, a year after his wife lost album of the year to Adele, causing fans and peers to criticize the Recording Academy for not properly rewarding Beyonce's bold "Lemonade" project.

And though Kendrick Lamar won five awards, he lost in the top categories, marking another year where rappers were restricted to wins in the rap categories, instead of earning coveted prizes like album of the year.

Mars picked up album of the year for "24K Magic," record of the year for the title track, and song of the year — shared with seven co-writers — for the No. 1 hit, "That's What I Like."

Mars winning Album of the Year declined New Zealand's Lorde who the only female artist nominated in the category.

According to Variety, Lorde was also the only artist in the category not asked to do a solo performance, which has sparked concerns about sexism in the industry.

Alessia Cara won Best New Artist which made her the only female artist to win a major prize.

The campaigns #TimesUp and #MeToo were a major highlight over the night.

A number of performers arrived for the show wearing a white rose to symbolise their support for the movements, which target sexual abuse and harassment.

The top performer of the night was Kesha, who was amongst the movement.