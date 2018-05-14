 

Disney's Aladdin Broadway musical coming to New Zealand early next year

The hit Broadway musical of Disney's Aladdin is coming to New Zealand early next year, Disney Theatrical Productions announced today.

One of the biggest musicals in show business is heading for New Zealand early next year.
The stage version of the critically-acclaimed Disney film will be performed at Auckland's Civic Theatre from January 3.

More than six million people have flocked to the production since the musical had its world premiere in late March 2014.

The musical has since expanded to productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and a North American tour.

It will feature timeless songs from the film as well as new music with lyrics penned by Disney's Beauty and the Beast's Howard Ashman.

Aladdin is currently being performed in Brisbane before heading to Perth in July.

Tickets go on sale in August.

Movies

Music

