Disneyland reveals first look at new Star Wars attraction

Associated Press
Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge attraction promises to transport visitors to a new locale in the Star Wars universe, but anyone who overstay their visit may not catch their ride on the Millennium Falcon.

The theme park is expecting massive crowds when Galaxy's Edge opens May 31, and has detailed plans on how to accommodate guests or help them "move along" with the aid of Stormtroopers.

For the first three weeks, guests must have a reservation to enter and will be limited to four hours inside the immersive new land, the largest single-themed section inside a Disney park. It is spread out over 14 acres of rides and experiences, including shops selling personal droids, lightsabers, and Star Wars-related food and drink.

A special wristband will identify a visitor's time window, and once time expires, Disney said access to key attractions and merchandise locations wlil not be allowed. Park employees dressed as Star Wars characters will ask visitors to make their way toward one of the three exits so a new group can enter.

It's just one example of the lengths to which Disney has gone to make Galaxy's Edge look and feel like part of the Star Wars universe. It's designed as a grungy outpost on a distant planet.

The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon, where guests can roam the ship's halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

    The new Galaxy's Edge attraction promises to transport visitors to a new locale in the Star Wars universe.
