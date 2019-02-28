Disney releases new details of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge as it nears completion

The world of Star Wars is coming from a galaxy far, far away to become the largest single-themed land created in a Disney park.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is an adventure through the grungy planet Batuu where parkgoers can build their own droids and lightsabers, interact with aliens and climb into the cockpit of the massive Millennium Falcon.

The set is spread over 14 acres of land on a remote world in the newest "Star Wars" trilogy — which means no appearances by Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. But some familiar faces including Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and fan-favorite Chewbacca who will guide visitors through the immersive world.

Galaxy's Edge is set to open this summer at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, then in the fall at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Both parks are nearly identical and offer a mix of trading outposts, a cantina and even a wooded area where Resistance fighters have set up camp.

Entry includes a park ticket, but guests will have to pay extra if they're wanting to create their own lightsaber or purchase their own droid modeled on R2-D2 or BB-8.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Bob Chapek says guests inside Galaxy's Edge will have constant interaction with Star Wars elements, including swinging music of a grimy cantina that serves Star Wars-themed alcohol.

"You will not think you're in a theme park," he said. "Every cast member will be in character, the food and beverage and language will be in story. The merchandise inside the shops won't be in boxes that say Disney on them. Everything is very, very immersive."

Galaxy's Edge is still under construction, but its buildings, shops and main attractions are in place. Right now the focus is on "cosmetics and making sure the equipment is working properly," said John Larena, executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Here are some of the land's key features:

This rendering released by Disney and Lucasfilm shows people on the planned Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Source: Associated Press

MILLENNIUM FALCON: SMUGGLERS RUN



Limitless selfie opportunities inside and out of the "the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy."

The spaceship is the exact replica of the ship from the films, measuring more than 100 feet long.

Inside the cockpit, a team of six people operate the spacecraft during an interactive experience that, just like the movies, that will get a little bumpy.

An encounter with First Order fighters put guests in the role of pilots, gunners or flight engineers to ensure their mission is completed.

While others wait in the queue, they will walk the halls of the Falcon or hangout in the area where R2-D2 played a round of the holographic chess-like game called Dejarik against Chewbacca in the original film.



RISE OF THE RESISTANCE



This is where it gets real.



On a full-size starship, guests play as new Resistance recruits and go on a journey. A hologram image of Rey will appear with a message before taking off from Batuu and heading into the orbit.



But the starship runs into some trouble: It's intercepted by a nearby Star Destroyer. This sets up a climactic battle against military members of the First Order, who will probably give you a piece of their mind.



"They'll bark at you," Larena said. "They might say 'Move along, move along. You're doing into detention."



Resistance guests will be thrown into a detention cell where they could run up against Kylo Ren.



"You have to figure your way out of the ship," Larena said. "There's always a way out."



SAVI'S WORKSHOP



Guests will be able to purchase their popular weapon or hand-build their own. Bring plenty of credits: the price for the hilt is around $109 and the blade costs $49 depending on the type.



Park officials say they understand guests want to enjoy their new lightsabers, but they ask that they remain stowed when on attractions and around crowds for the safety of others.



DROID DEPOT



For an undisclosed cost, guests can either purchase a pre-built droid or build one in the colors of their choosing by picking pieces off a conveyor belt.



The droids will be controllable by guests.



TASTE OF STAR WARS



There's no such thing as chicken in "Galaxy's Edge." That's Tip Yip, and the cornbread that you might eat with it is blue, gravy is green and cauliflower is orange.



Much of the food is plant based with dairy-free mash potatoes and vegan meatballs.



OGA'S CANTINA



While talkative DJ-R3X spins music, bartenders pour beverages.



The cantina will be the first location to serve alcohol to the general public in Disneyland's 60-plus year history.