Disney honour prompts Robert Downey Jr. story about 'smoking pot' in Disneyland

Robert Downey Jr. says he had a wild Disneyland ride in his younger days.

The Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame star, among those honoured today as Disney Legends, said his first visit to the Southern California resort included a brief detention for "smoking pot in a gondola."

"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing centre, given a stern warning and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone," Downey said.

He turned serious when he spoke about the Marvel movies.

"I get to remain a fan of the first inclusive and evolving cinematic universe ever so far," said Downey, whose character meets a dark fate in Avengers: Endgame.

Disney CEO Robert Iger presented the Legends trophy to the actor at the D23 Expo Disney fan event. The company said it honours those who have made remarkable contributions to the Disney legacy.

Singer Christina Aguilera, actress Ming-Na Wen, journalists Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and directors Jon Favreau and Kenny Ortega were among others receiving trophies.

Aguilera, who performed Reflection from the Disney movie Mulan, called it "way cooler than a Grammy."

Wen thanked her mother for giving her the courage to live "this American dream."