Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein tests negative for Covid-19 in prison

Harvey Weinstein has tested negative for coronavirus.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Source: Bang Showbiz

The disgraced movie mogul reported having a fever whilst serving his sentence and he was put in isolation whilst he had a test for Covid-19, but it came back negative.

His spokesman said: "We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored. We can also report at this time that he does not have Covid-19."

It comes after Weinstein was reported to be ill with suspected coronavirus.

The disgraced movie mogul - who is currently in prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape - reportedly had a temperature of 101 degrees.

Sources told TMZ at the time that Weinstein was "doing poorly" and was suffering from a number of health issues. He was also said to have been put in isolation for 72 hours, and if the test does come back to be positive, then he was likely to be transferred to the prison hospital.

His team said: "It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis.

"We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

Back in March, it was claimed Weinstein had tested positive for coronavirus.

The disgraced movie mogul was days into his 23 year sentence for after being convicted of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act when it was revealed he was reportedly one of two people to test positive for the virus in New York's Wende Correctional Facility.

A source said at the time: "He tested positive and is quarantined."