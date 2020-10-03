TODAY |

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein charged with six more sexual assaults

Source:  Associated Press

Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, July 2018. Source: Associated Press

The district attorney's office said today that he faces three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women.

The incidents span from 2004 to 2010 and all allegedly took place at a hotel in Beverly Hills. The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in California, involving five women.

The 68-year-old ex-movie mogul is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

A Weinstein spokesman declined comment on the new charges.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have begun the process of extraditing him to face charges, but agreed last month to delay attempts to bring him to California because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Weinstein was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year while serving time in a maximum-security prison near Buffalo, New York.

His next extradition hearing is scheduled for December 12.

