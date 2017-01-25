 

Directors Guild Awards next whirl in La La Land's dance to the Oscars

Associated Press

On the heels of last weekend's Producers Guild win, the candy-coloured musical La La Land continues its dance to Oscar gold this tonight at the Directors Guild of America Awards in California.

La La Land matched Titanic and All About Eve for most nominations ever.
Source: 1 NEWS

Writer and director Damien Chazelle is expected to waltz away with the feature film directing award, which would be a strong indicator that he'll be given the same prize at the Oscars on February 27.

If Chazelle wins, the 32-year-old will be the youngest ever to earn the distinction.

Chazelle is up against some fellow first time nominees, including Barry Jenkins for Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan for Manchester by the Sea, Garth Davis for Lion and Denis Villeneueve for Arrival.

All except Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.

Awards will be presented in a non-televised ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

The musical hit is set to clean up at the Oscars next month matching Titanic and All About Eve with 14 nominations.
Source: 1 NEWS

