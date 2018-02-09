Director Quentin Tarantino to become father for the first time

Quentin Tarantino's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child, less than a year after the couple tied the knot.



The 56-year-old filmmaker is set to become a father for the first time, as his wife - whom he married last year - is pregnant with the couple's first child.

In a statement to People magazine, the couple's representative said: "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director first met Pick - who is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick - in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds.

The pair didn't start dating until 2016, though, and then got engaged in June 2017 after having dated for around a year.

Tarantino and Pick married another year later in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in November 2018.

The Pulp Fiction director recently praised his wife as the "perfect girl".

He said: "I just got married six months ago ... I have never done that before - and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl."

The Kill Bill filmmaker previously admitted he had no plans to marry because he was too committed to his work.

He said: "When I'm doing a movie, I'm not doing anything else.

"It's all about the movie. I don't have a wife. I don't have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.