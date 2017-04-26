Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, eight more contestants have been revealed.

The contest will take place in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua. The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness.

A South Island adventure tour guide and a former pageant queen are among the latest four contestants to be announced.

The eight newly announced contestants are:

Lee, 29, Canyoning Guide, Motueka

Lee, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Shay, 27, Business Support Coordinator, Hamilton

Shay, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Izzy, 30, Oil Rig Steward, Auckland

Izzy, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Jak, 22, Banking Consultant, Lower Hutt

Jak, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Tom, 26, Teacher, Tauranga

Tom, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Tony, 55, Ex-Army, Gisborne

Tony, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Georgia, 26, Singer/Dancer, Palmerston North

Georgia, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

Hannah, 27, Kindergarten Teacher, Whangarei

Hannah, Survivor New Zealand contestant. Source: Scott McAulay

On Monday the first four contestants were announced.

The New Zealand version of the show will debut on Sunday May 7.