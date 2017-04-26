Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

Source:
As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, eight more contestants have been revealed.
The contest will take place in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua. The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness.
A South Island adventure tour guide and a former pageant queen are among the latest four contestants to be announced.
The eight newly announced contestants are:
Lee, 29, Canyoning Guide, Motueka
Lee, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Shay, 27, Business Support Coordinator, Hamilton
Shay, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Izzy, 30, Oil Rig Steward, Auckland
Izzy, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Jak, 22, Banking Consultant, Lower Hutt
Jak, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Tom, 26, Teacher, Tauranga
Tom, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Tony, 55, Ex-Army, Gisborne
Tony, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Georgia, 26, Singer/Dancer, Palmerston North
Georgia, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
Hannah, 27, Kindergarten Teacher, Whangarei
Hannah, Survivor New Zealand contestant.
Source: Scott McAulay
On Monday the first four contestants were announced.
The New Zealand version of the show will debut on Sunday May 7.
For more info on Survivor New Zealand, click here.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news