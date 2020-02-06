Demi Lovato taking sobriety 'very seriously' after near-fatal 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato is "taking sobriety very seriously" as she is committed to staying healthy after suffering a near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Source: Associated Press

The 27-year-old singer was hospitalised following a near-fatal overdose in July 2018 and has been on the road to recovery ever since, with sources now saying she's "serious" about living the healthiest life she can with people who "really care" about her wellbeing.

An insider said: "[Demi] takes her sobriety very seriously. Her group of friends live the same life as she does now - it's low-key. She surrounds herself with friends that really care and that also help her stay healthy."

The source says that whilst the Sober hitmaker "occasionally struggles to find balance" on her journey, she "seems very focused on staying healthy".

Lovato sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl over the weekend, and performed at the Grammy Awards last month, and can't wait to release new music after an action packed start to 2020.

The source added to People magazine: "She's been excited to get back to music and performing on stage. There couldn't have been a better way to kick things off for 2020. She's been busy in the studio working on new music, and an album is on the way by summer."

At the Grammys, Lovato debuted new track Anyone, and admitted the song was written as a "cry for help" whilst she was going through her battle with substance abuse.

She said at the time: "I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, 'How did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl?'