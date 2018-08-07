 

Demi Lovato released from hospital after overdose - report

Associated Press
Demi Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose.

A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't allowed to speak publicly about the topic.

Lovato was hospitalised on July 24.

The 25-year-old said yesterday on Instagram she remains committed to overcoming addiction. She thanked her fans, family and team, and wrote, "I will keep fighting."

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March but recently relapsed.

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the West Coast debut of 29rooms at ROW DTLA in Los Angeles. Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose. A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend. Lovato was hospitalized on July 24. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Demi Lovato. Source: Associated Press
03:36
A group of musicians have come all the way from New York to play their very special instruments in a very unique spot.

Listen to the magical sound of bells ringing in Waitomo Caves

Pink cancels another Aussie show due to illness

David Hasselhoff reveals he put off proposing because of age gap worry
FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - "The Facts of Life" Reunion in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92. Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her Los Angeles home. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Beyoncé reveals emergency c-section during birth of twins

Beyoncé has revealed she had an emergency caesarean section when she delivered her twins.

The singer, in a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, said she was 99kg and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old said the twins spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay-Z, was "a strong support system".

She said she put pressure on herself to lose weight in the three months after the birth of her first child. But after the twins, she approached things differently.

Beyoncé said she has a "little mommy pouch" and she's in no rush to get rid of it.

She said it's important for her to help open doors for younger artists. Her photo is the first Vogue cover to be shot by an African-American photographer.

Remember the Rubik's Cube? Well, it's still around, and those smart enough to solve it are getting faster and faster.

In fact, New Zealand's fastest "cuber" has solved it in about the same time it takes television pictures to leave a studio and arrive in your lounge.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe went to check it out in the puzzling video above.

Oliver Jenks’ fast hands have seen him excel at more than one pursuit. Source: Seven Sharp
