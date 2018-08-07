Demi Lovato released from hospital after overdose - report

Beyoncé has revealed she had an emergency caesarean section when she delivered her twins.

The singer, in a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, said she was 99kg and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old said the twins spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay-Z, was "a strong support system".

She said she put pressure on herself to lose weight in the three months after the birth of her first child. But after the twins, she approached things differently.

Beyoncé said she has a "little mommy pouch" and she's in no rush to get rid of it.