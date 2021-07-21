Demi Lovato gets 'burst of confidence' after first-ever sex scene

Demi Lovato felt a “burst of confidence” after filming their first-ever sex scene.

Demi Lovato. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 28-year-old singer and actress filmed the intimate scene for their role in the upcoming NBC comedy series ‘Hungry’, and was left feeling “sexy” after the scene was over, despite initially having anxiety about filming.

In a post on Instagram, they wrote: "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.

"Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that.

“I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex (sic)”

Demi has previously spoken about their battle with body image and self-confidence, especially in relation to gender after they came out as non-binary in May.

They said in June this year: "I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with. I did it though because I thought that's how it was supposed to be."

The ‘Sober’ hitmaker has also struggled with eating disorders in the past, and recently said complimenting someone on their weight loss can be dangerous.

They explained: "Idk who needs to hear this but complimenting someone on their weight loss can be as harmful as complimenting someone on their weight gain in regards to talking to someone in recovery from an eating disorder.