Demi Lovato committed to her sobriety

Bang Showbiz
Demi Lovato is "committed" to her sobriety, eight months after she suffered an apparent overdose and was hospitalised last July.

The Solo hitmaker has been working hard behind the scenes to remain sober and has cut off her "enabling" friends.

And Demi's biggest motivation has been getting back on stage, even though the road to recovery has been a bit of a rollercoaster.

However, in the past month, Demi has been doing well, sources tell Entertainment Tonight.

Back in December, the 26-year-old singer admitted she is "sober and grateful to be alive" following her overdose.

She wrote on Twitter: "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."


Demi Lovato performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. Source: Getty
