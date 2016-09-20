TODAY |

Delta Goodrem announces first New Zealand headline tour

Australian pop star Delta Goodrem has announced her first New Zealand headline tour, coming to Aotearoa next year.

Delta Goodrem. Source: Getty

The Lost Without You hitmaker will be performing in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch on April 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

Goodrem says she's excited for the new tour, especially after difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know many people are going through challenging times right now; come next year I want to invigorate and empower everybody in the room to have the best night of their lives and we'll sing and dance through it all," she says.

She'll be performing at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre, Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre and Christchurch Town Hall next April as part of the Bridge Over Troubled Dreams Tour.

Ticket prices include a $1 donation that will go to the Delta Goodrem Foundation, which helps fund medical research into blood cancers and auto-immune disease in partnership with Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday morning, before the general public sale next Monday.

