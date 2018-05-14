Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds shocks fans with bizarre appearance on South Korean singing show

Source:
Ryan Reynolds has made a bizarre appearance on a South Korean TV show, dressing up as a unicorn and singing the classic Annie tune Tomorrow in front of a live studio audience.
The American actor was in the country to promote his upcoming film Deadpool 2, that also stars Kiwi actor Julian Dennison, when he decided to put in a surprise performance on the King of Mask Singer show.
Adorned in an elaborate cartoon unicorn mask and cape, 41-year-old Reynolds looked at home as he belted out Tomorrow to a rapt audience.
"Hello, everybody. I'm so sorry about that song," he told the audience after he took the mask off and revealed himself to a roaring crowd.
The star also admitted that "I didn't even tell my wife," about his surprise appearance on the show, although it's likely she knows about it now.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news