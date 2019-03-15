David Schwimmer confirms Friends reunion will begin filming soon

David Schwimmer has confirmed the Friends reunion will begin filming soon.

Marcel the monkey with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) in Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica's apartment. Source: Getty

The actor has revealed the long awaited anniversary special of the iconic television series - which also features Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox - will finally start filming "in a little over a month" after being delayed from May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he said: "Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to Los Angeles.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted the delayed 'Friends' reunion special will be "even more exciting", after it was put back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it ... It's going to be super.

"You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere.