David Hasselhoff marries model, 37, in intimate Italy ceremony

David Hasselhoff married Hayley Roberts in an intimate ceremony in Italy earlier this week.

The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with his model partner Hayley Roberts - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent - in the southern region of Puglia, Italy today according to People.com.

The former Baywatch star reportedly flew his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25 - whom he has with his second ex-wife Pamela Bach - out to Europe for his big day.

David - who proposed to Hayley just over two years ago - shared details of his then-forthcoming wedding day and romantic honeymoon during an interview last month.

He said at the time: "We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy.

"My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.

"And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks."

David previously claimed his engagement to 37-year-old Hayley was his first "from the heart" because his proposals to Pamela and first wife Catherine Hickland were either "ultimatums" or something he felt he "had" to do.

He said: "I don't want [Hayley] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.

"My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do."

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff.
1 NEWS
Legendary rock band Metallica have hinted that they may soon visit New Zealand as they continue their WorldWired tour.

The band spoke to fan website Met Club, and while drummer Lars Ulrich didn't specifically commit to a tour here, he did say he and the band would like to.

The tour has already made it to Asia, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the US.

"We've got to just sit and look ... there's Japan, there's Australia, there's New Zealand ... there's a couple other pockets that obviously Metallica has a long and very cool relationship with, so we just got to sit down and figure it out," he said.

"But to me the most important thing is...the maintenance thing.

"We've got to go to Japan, we got to go to Australia, we've got to go here, we've got to go there ... that's fine ... as long as it's done within the boundaries that exist.

"And so you know, I don't think whether it's '19 or '20 or whatever, to me we're in a mode where there's a balance to it now that's manageable."

Metallica last visited New Zealand in 2010, playing two shows each in Christchurch and Auckland.

Metallica perform in London in 2017.
Metallica perform in London in 2017. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Kreepin Deth
1 NEWS
TVNZ has defended a sensitive storyline revolving around Down syndrome in its long-running soap Shortland Street, saying it was produced in consultation with medial advisors, and that the storyline was depicted with care.

The production company which makes Shortland Street, South Pacific Pictures, in conjunction with TVNZ, have issued a statement following criticism from the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association that recent episodes are "insensitive and ignorant".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.

In breaking the news to Zoe the doctor, Chris Warner, explains: "Raising a disabled child is hard work, this baby could be born with serious medical issues, heart, hearing, eyesight, digestive issues, higher risk of infection."

Dr Warner also suggests that Zoe is too young to raise a child with Down syndrome, and it will leave her "chained at home forever".

In responding to criticism of the episode, TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures said Shortland Street has a reputation for "tackling a range of challenging issues that face New Zealanders today, and we know this is one of them".

It also said the show's producers work closely with medical advisors "to ensure health storylines are depicted with care in the context of a drama".

"We realise that not everyone will agree with every choice we make, but we always appreciate when people come to us to share their feedback," the TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures statement said.

"We'll consider the full range of audience views when making future decisions."

The New Zealand Down Syndrome Association spokesperson on pre-natal screening, Kim Porthouse, said in a statement the storyline in question "reinforces a lot of the prejudice that having a child with Down syndrome is a burden".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.
