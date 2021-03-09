David Hartnell says Meghan and Harry should have 'named, names' when accusing royal family of racism

Kiwi media personality David Hartnell says Meghan Markle should never have accused the royal family of racism in her explosive Oprah interview unless she was prepared to name names.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The high-profile gossip columnist appeared on Seven Sharp tonight to give his analysis of the interview between Prince Harry, Meghan and Oprah that first aired in the US last night.

"The royal family won’t go public that’s for sure, but behind those gates it will be in turmoil," he told Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

"They never come out in public and air their dirty linen out, not like the other two of course, but like I say there will be a tailspin behind those Buckingham Palace gates."

Wells then asked Hartnell who will come out looking worse after the interview.

"The royal family will just be in the background, but Harry and Meghan are in America and you have to remember she is an actress, b-grade dare I say it, she’s done this publicity-wise for the American and Canadian market.

"They will make a fortune in appearance fees in America so looking at it that way this is all publicity for them."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hartnell then touched on one of the most controversial moments that came out of the interview, when Meghan said there was talk in the royal family about how dark their son Archie's skin might be.

"She says, (Meghan) they talked about how the baby would be of colour, but they won’t say who, so it’s a bit like a journalist talking to their computer, if you’re not going to say who it is then to me it’s a bit of a non-event.

"Now Oprah has come out and said it’s not the Queen and it’s not the Duke of Edinburgh but it still puts a cloud over the rest of the people in the palace, if you can’t name names don’t say it."

The gossip columnist went on to say people planning on watching the interview have to "get a life if you’re going to spend two hours looking at that".

However, Hilary Barry wasn't so sure of Hartnell's analysis.

"David you are so harsh I think she has been really hard done by and harshly treated and I do think the royal family has something to answer for in their treatment of her."

Hartnell didn't back down in his rebuttal.

"I think the Queen bent over backwards for her and took her on the royal train when she hasn’t taken any of the children on it, they also had someone look after her for six months to show her what the royal life was like."