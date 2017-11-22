 

David Cassidy of The Partridge Family dies aged 67

Associated Press

Former teen idol David Cassidy of The Partridge Family fame has died at age 67, publicist says.

Cassidy was a star of The Partridge Family.
Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement today saying Cassidy had died "surrounded by those he loved."

No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, hospital suffering from organ failure.

The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.

The Partridge Family aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar winning actress and Cassidy's stepmother.

Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus.

The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.

