David and Victoria Beckham selling off royal wedding outfits to raise money for victims of Manchester bomb attack

David and Victoria Beckham are selling off the outfits they wore to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack..

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple were among the guests when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married last month and the stylish stars are offering up the clothes they wore on the big day via online fundraising platform Omaze to raise money for the families caught up in the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester last year.

Victoria shared a photo of herself and her husband at the wedding on Instagram and wrote: "To support the incredible work of The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund and the families affected by the Manchester attack last year, @davidbeckham and I have partnered with @omazeworld to give you the chance to own our wedding outfits. Please visit omaze.com/beckham for details. x VB (sic)"

Former Manchester United player David shared a similar message alongside a photo of himself holding a placard which read: "Own our wedding outfits and support a great cause."

David, 43, wore a charcoal grey Dior Homme morning suit with his initials sewn inside, which was teamed with a light grey double-breasted waistcoat, Egyptian cotton poplin shirt, grey silk satin tie and black calfskin leather derbies shoes, while his 44-year-old spouse donned a navy midi dress with split sleeves from her own upcoming Pre-Spring/Summer 2019 collection to the wedding.

The Spice Girls singer - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper with David - recently admitted she felt relieved to have far more choice in what she wore than when she attended the wedding of Harry's brother Prince William to Duchess Catherine in 2011, as she was heavily pregnant with Harper at that time.

She admitted: "Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear."

The dress wasn't due to hit shops until November, but after a wave of positive comments, its release is now being brought forward to July.

Victoria said: "I love a bit of navy. The dress is one of my favourites: it isn't in store until November, but we've had so many inquiries about it that I'm seeing whether I can bring it forward."

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

