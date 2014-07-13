David and Victoria Beckham reveal secret Covid-19 battle after networking events in US

David and Victoria Beckham have revealed their secret battle with coronavirus after travelling to the US.

David and Victoria Beckham. Source: Bang Showbiz

The former footballer, 45, and former popstar, 46, reportedly attended a number of networking events in the US during the launch of David's new football club, Inter Miami, in early March, according to news.com.au.

The pair then flew back to their home in England for their son Brooklyn's 21st birthday bash, which hosted a number of celebrity guests, including former Spice Girls Geri Horner and Emma Bunton.

The Beckhams then flew to Miami, in the US, before again returning home.

"It was an absolute nightmare scenario," an unnamed friend of the couple said. "David was on duty for his club Inter Miami, and Victoria and the family flew down to support him.

The insider said David was the first to become ill, after which Victoria "developed a sore throat and high temperature." The Beckhams later tested positive for Covid-19.

Victoria became "utterly petrified" the pair were "superspreaders" after a number of their staff - including bodyguards and assistants - soon fell ill, the source said.

“Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks," they said, adding that she "did all she could to minimise all future risk."

"Not only was she poorly in bed, she was also completely panicked. It was a rough few weeks."