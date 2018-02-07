 

Dave Dobbyn to perform at Auckland Concert Celebrating Diversity alongside autism and tourette's artists

Artists from the Tourette Syndrome and autism communities will be included in a concert in Auckland in April celebrating diversity, alongside Dave Dobbyn and other top Kiwi artists.

We Are One - A Concert Celebrating Diversity follows a Concert for Autism last year.

The concert is being organised by Play It Strange - which fosters songwriting, performance, and recording - partnering with Newmarket Rotary.   

Iconic Kiwi artists including Dave Dobbyn and Suzanne Lynch will be taking the stage to celebrate diversity and recognise talent and courage. 

Organisers say this year’s event aims to create awareness and empathy and provide opportunities for young students to get on stage and celebrate with professional musicians.

"The We Are One concert has established itself as a truly communal and powerful event," said Play It Strange Trust CEO, Mike Chunn.

“With performances featuring three generations of the one family, Tourette’s and ASD (autism) musicians, Play It Strange songwriters and iconic NZ artists, the concept of We Are One is realised, providing a window into what our vibrant nation has to celebrate.”

The all-ages concert will raise funds for the Play It Strange Trust, with contributions also going to Autism NZ and Tourette’s Association of NZ.

The concert, with food and refreshments beforehand, will be held on the evening of Saturday April 14 at Sacred Heart College Auditorium in Glendowie.

