Date set for Friends reunion show, with unique opportunity for lucky fans

Friends fans have a lot to look forward to this month.

Today, HBO Max announced the long-awaited retrospective reunion with the cast will debut on May 27 (May 28 NZT).

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc got together recently on the show's original soundstage in Burbank, California, to tape a retrospective on the popular comedy that debuted more than 25 years ago on NBC.

Friends: The Reunion will also feature special guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington and Malala Yousafzai.

As well, Bookings.com has arranged for fans to stay the night at the Friends Experience in New York, in Monica and Rachel's apartment.

Marcel the monkey with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer). Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) in Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica's apartment. Source: Getty

The reservation allows one lucky person and one guest of their choice to stay overnight at Monica and Rachel's but also get a tour of the two-story immersive space dedicated to the hit comedy.

The cost of entry is $19.94 (NZD$27.75), which is a wink to when Friends premiered on NBC in 1994.

The Friends Experience in New York includes set pieces including the famous orange couch from Central Perk, Joey and Chandler's reclining chairs, costumes, plus other props that will be recognisable to any Friends fan.

