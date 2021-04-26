Daniel Kaluuya avoiding mum's calls following joke during Oscar speech

Daniel Kaluuya doesn’t think is mother will be “very happy” with him over his Oscars speech.

The 32-year-old actor scooped the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award today for his work on Judas and the Black Messiah and hilariously quipped that he was going to celebrate the fact he was alive because his parents “had sex”, and he’s admitted he’s going to avoid his phone for a while to escape his mom’s wrath.

Speaking backstage after the ceremony, Kaluuya appeared surprised when a reporter suggested his remark would mean his speech would always be remembered.

He replied: “Is that going to live on? I think that's pretty obvious that all parents have sex, man, you know? What's going on? It just came out my mouth, I know my mom's probably going to text me some stuff, but here we are.”

Asked if he’d spoken to his mother since he won, he said: "No, bro, no, I'm gonna avoid my phone for a bit, mate, trust me, going to avoid my phone for a bit.

"I think my mum's not going to be very happy. But she's gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool, she's gonna be cool. She’s got a sense of humour so she's like we give it to each other, so it's cool."

In his acceptance speech, the Get Out star vowed to “celebrate life” and how “incredible” it is to be alive.

He said: “We gotta celebrate life. We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mum, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight.”